Free Alabama College Application Week starts Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – High school seniors in Alabama can apply for colleges and universities throughout the state with no application fees starting today.

Alabama’s second Free Alabama College Application Week starts on February 22nd and runs through Friday, February 26th.

Schools who have waived their application fees are listed below:

Alabama A&M University

Alabama State University

Auburn University at Montgomery

Coastal Alabama Community College

Enterprise State Community College

Huntingdon College

Jacksonville State University

Miles College

Marion Military Institute

Shelton State Community College

Snead State Community College

Spring Hill College

Stillman College

Talladega College

University of Alabama

University of Alabama in Huntsville

University of West Alabama

Troy University

Tuskegee University

University of Alabama at Birmingham

University of Montevallo

Wallace Community College-Dothan

Wallace State Community College

This annual event was created through a partnership between the Alabama Commission on

Higher Education (ACHE), Alabama Community College System (ACCS), Alabama Possible

the organization, and the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE).

Organizers say, “the key goal of Alabama College Application Week is to inspire students and inform parents about the true benefits of attending college and earning postsecondary degrees.”

To learn more about the Free Alabama College Application Week initiative, contact ALSDE

Coordinator, Dr. Willietta Conner at 334-694-4764 or wconner@ALSDE.edu.