Free 2 Teach opens up for back to school shopping

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The local nonprofit, Free 2 Teach, will open their doors to local public school teachers this month, as they prepare for the upcoming school year.

The organization, which began in 2011, has provided free resources for teachers in Madison County’s three public school systems. More than 3,800 full-time teachers and 54,000 students have benefited from the program, which has helped improve the educational experience of the children in our area.

Alison Kling, Executive Director of Free 2 Teach, says they are excited to welcome teachers back to the store. “Our volunteers and staff have been working hard in our free teacher store and warehouse throughout June to restock, clean and organize the store so we can welcome 100 teachers per shopping day throughout July.”

Teacher’s planning to shop will need to register and schedule their visit, which they can do here.

Donations from foundations, companies, and individuals across the community have helped support the mission of Free 2 Teach, to make sure every child has the tools they need to succeed, regardless of economic background.

“The amazing thing about Free 2 Teach is that while our summer shopping season is busy with teachers preparing to return to the classroom, we are open throughout the year for teachers to continue shopping with us every other month,” said Kling. “We know kids need to be just as prepared for the first day of school as they do for their last day of school and we want teachers to know they will be supported throughout the year.”

Last year, the organization gave away $1.07 million in school supplies to children across Madison County’s three public school systems. This year, they are gearing up for more teachers than ever to be shopping, as Huntsville and the surrounding areas grow. They expect 1,200 teachers to shop in July alone.

To learn more about Free 2 Teach or to help their mission, click here.