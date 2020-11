FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that the Sheriff’s Administration office lobby will be closed until November 30th.

They say this closure is due to office personnel testing positive for COVID-19.

The sheriff’s office says all phone calls will be answered at the office during regular business hours but the calls after 5:00 PM will be transferred to dispatch.

They say the pistol permits can also be obtained online.