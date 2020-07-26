Franklin County Schools hiring full-time substitute teachers to offset shortage

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, school systems are working to release reopening plans.

Superintendent Greg Hamilton released the Franklin County Schools plan on Wednesday. It details how parents can choose between traditional learning and remote options. It also explains what’s being done to help prevent the spread of the virus. The upcoming school year does face another challenge — a shortage of substitute teachers.

“We’ve not had as many sign up to be substitutes as we would normally, but in Franklin County we have actually started hiring full-time subs to try to offset some of that,” Hamilton said. “We hired quite a few at the last board meeting and we will hire more at the August 18 board meeting.”

There are currently six full-time substitute teaching positions posted for Franklin County Schools. To apply, click here.