Franklin County couple arrested for manslaughter after child left in hot car

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – Two Franklin County parents are facing charges after their 3-year-old child was found dead in a hot car on Sunday, August 9th.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Church Street in Hodges around 4:00 p.m. When they arrived, deputies say they found a 3-year-old, unresponsive, in the car.

The report says they started to provide medical attention but the child was dead.

The parents say the child was last seen around midnight when the child was put to bed. The parents say they were unable to find the child when they woke up around 3:00 p.m but during a search found him in the car.

Brandi Burks, 22, and Dakota Fowler, 20, were booked into the Franklin County Jail Sunday night on charges of manslaughter.

Their bonds had not been set as of midday Monday, according to online jail records.

The body was sent to Forensics for autopsy. The case is still under investigation.