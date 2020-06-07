Fox takes to the track during NASCAR truck race at Atlanta News by: CBS News Posted: Jun 7, 2020 / 07:14 AM CDT / Updated: Jun 7, 2020 / 07:14 AM CDT During Saturday’s truck race in Atlanta, an unexpected participant took to the track – a fox! Thankfully, the fox crossed the track when none of the vehicles were going by and jumped the fence, but he certainly wasted no time getting across. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction