Fox Army Health now offering COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The COVID-19 vaccine is now available at the Fox Army Health Clinic to personnel that meets the criteria for Phase 1B in accordance with the modified DoD population schema.

Personnel included in Phase 1B include; National critical capabilities, Personnel deploying outside of the United States, or preparing to deploy within the next 90 days, TRICARE beneficiaries age 75 and older, and Front line essential workers.

You can schedule your vaccine appointment on the Fox Army Health Center website. Select the “COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Sign-up” button once you are registered and that will guide you through the appointment scheduling process.

Those registered will also receive a reminder text message on the day of the appointment.

Please note that the system will not allow patients to make a same-day appointment, so please make appropriate future arrangements.