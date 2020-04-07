Fox Army Health Center Pharmacy moving to drive-thru operations only April 10

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – All pharmacy customers at Fox Army Health Center will be using the drive through for service by the end of the week.

The pharmacy is shutting down all of its internal pharmacy operations April 10, and new prescriptions and refills will be filled through drive-through, a release from the installation said Tuesday.

The pharmacy and laboratory will still be fully operational, officials said.

According to Redstone Arsenal, Primary Care is reduced to acute appointments and military readiness only. Anyone needing to speak with their primary care team regarding a non-acute issue, is asked to send a secure message using Tricare Online Portal or Secure Messaging System.