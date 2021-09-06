Four-year-old Decatur boy shot and killed in Chicago

DECATUR, Ala. – A 4-year-old boy from Decatur died Sunday after being shot Friday night while on a family trip to Chicago.

Mychal Moulton Jr., or “MJ”, and his mother, Ann Gregg, recently moved back to Decatur from Chicago. MJ’s father, Mychal Moulton Sr., is finishing up work and still lives in Chicago. Ann and MJ left Huntsville International Airport Thursday to visit Mychal Sr. in Chicago over the Labor Day weekend.

On Friday evening, Mychal Sr. took his son to a Chicago beautician’s home to get his hair done. Suddenly, gunfire erupted, and two bullets came through a window and hit MJ in the head. He was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

He died on Sunday after being taken off life support.

Gregg says she doesn’t know who did this – or why. Chicago police have not announced any arrests. In a news conference Monday, Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown said they were relying on the community to come forward with information. He said he believes someone else inside the home was likely the target, and MJ was an innocent bystander.

MJ was in pre-school at Chestnut Elementary School in Decatur. News 19 reached out to Decatur City School officials but have not heard back.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise awareness about MJ’s case and to catch his killer. Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago Police at (312)-746-6000.