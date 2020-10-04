Limestone County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting involving 4-year-old

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala – A four-year-old child was shot Saturday night and taken to the hospital, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Spokesman Stephen Young says deputies responded to a shooting call on the 13,000 block of Brownsferry Road around at 6:40 p.m.

Young says at this time investigators are working to learn what happened.

He says the child was transported to the Athens-Limestone Hospital. Depending on the extent of the 4-year-old’s injuries, the child could be transferred to another hospital. Authorities were unable provide information about the child’s condition.

News 19 has a crew heading to the scene. This is a developing story. We will continue to provide updates when they are available.