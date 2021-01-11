Four scenic road bike tours routed in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – There are four new road bike tour areas in Jackson County for people interested in getting out and active in 2021.

The Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce discussed the new routes with News 19 on Monday.

Bikeways of the Scenic South now has a route in Bridgeport, Stevenson, Scottsboro, and Section, each with varying lengths and challenges.

“Road biking is a big sport and people compete against each other and a lot of road bikers have computers on their bikes already that tell them the best route and they compete with each other on the computer system, so it takes tourism to the next level,” explained Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce Marketing and Tourism Director Sarah Stahl

Each route is mapped to maximize ride time with the best scenery and even has “points of interest” along the way including restaurants, rest stops, and historic landmarks.

Sarah Stahl said the model was developed from an Oregon project in 2015 that brought $23 million into the local economy through bike tour tourism.

“We are just scratching the surface of that here in Jackson County, so we don’t quite know what the result is going to be but as it’s being paired up with other road bike tours in the region, these road bikers are looking for new places to go that they haven’t been before and so now they have four brand new places here in Jackson County,” said Stahl.

Click here to find routes.