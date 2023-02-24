MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says it found four pounds of methamphetamine and several other items during a search earlier this month.

MCSO said narcotics investigators executed a search warrant on Colby Drive in Moores Mill and seized a large amount of illegal drugs.

The sheriff’s office said the search led to the discovery of four pounds of meth, over 2,600 pills suspected of containing fentanyl, multiple firearms and approximately $3,500 of suspected drug proceeds.

(Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

MSCO said the investigation related to the seizure is still ongoing at this time and numerous arrests are expected at this time.