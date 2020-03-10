Four north Alabama police departments getting new equipment through grants

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded four police departments in North Alabama with money to buy updated equipment.

Ivey’s office announced Tuesday afternoon that she was giving out $95,805 in grants.

The Skyline Police Department is getting $23,992 to buy laptops and docking stations defibrillators, radar units, in-car printers, portable radios, fingerprint collection kits, digital cameras, tourniquets and puncture-resistant gloves.

The city of Athens will get $24,000 to buy a new drug identification kit that uses a laser to scan substances through clear containers, meaning officers can test potentially dangerous substances without opening them and exposing themselves.

Woodville will buy a new patrol vehicle and safety equipment with $23,813 in grant money, according to the governor’s office.

Owens Cross Roads will use $24,000 to buy six in-car video cameras.

The grant money comes from the U.S. Department of Justice and is being administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

