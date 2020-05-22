Four North Alabama counties under burn ban

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Environmental Management has placed 12 counties under its annual warm weather burn ban.

DeKalb, Lawrence, Madison and Morgan counties in North Alabama are included in the ban, which runs from May 1-Oct. 31 each year.

The annual ban is aimed at areas of the state that have had air pollution problems in the past. The prohibition of open burning of wood, tree trimmings, brush and debris helps reduce ground-level ozone, which is a respiratory irritant, according to ADEM.

State law says “only vegetation and untreated wood” can be burned, according to ADEM Air Division chief Ron Gore.

ADEM’s burn ban is separate from the no-burn orders that are declared by the Alabama Forestry Commission to reduce the dangers of wildfires during dry periods.