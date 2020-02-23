Four Madison County inmates hospitalized after suspected overdoses

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Four male inmates at the Madison County Jail were hospitalized on Saturday afternoon after suspected overdoses of an unknown substance.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, HEMSI responded to the call at 5:32 p.m. on Saturday.

Webster said the men were taken to Huntsville Hospital. According to Webster, two men were taken in serious condition and the two others were in non-life threatening conditions.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed criminal investigators are at the scene. The sheriff’s office said they will provide more information as the investigation continues.