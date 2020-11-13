Four Huntsville City Schools temporarily transitioning to remote learning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Four Huntsville City Schools are temporarily moving to remote learning.

HCS says that Goldsmith Schiffman Elementary, Ridgecrest Elementary, Columbia High, and Huntsville High are switching to remote learning from Monday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 20.

Students, across the district, were instructed to e-learn on Monday, Nov. 23, and Tuesday, Nov. 24, due to the Thanksgiving Holidays.

The school system says traditional students at the impacted schools will return to campus on Monday, Nov. 30.

HCS also says the impacted schools will serve curbside meals for students during the remote learning period.

The district’s Preventative Measures Team worked collaboratively with each school’s leadership team to assess several factors before making the decision to transition to remote learning, including the number of positive COVID-19 cases, the number of students and staff members in quarantine, and substitute teacher availability. The Preventative Measures team regularly makes individualized assessments on the needs of each school, and it will continue to monitor the status of all of the district’s schools. Huntsville City Schools

Families with questions can contact their student’s teacher and principal.