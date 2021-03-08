Four DMV satellite offices to close in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – There are eight satellite offices across Madison County and four of them are closing.

According to License Director Mark Craig, Meridianville is now closed and today, March 8, is the last day to visit the satellite office on Highway 53.

The closures are a result of the new Service Center that opened in Huntsville last week.

Craig says the other satellite offices closing are located at the Madison County Courthouse and Parkway Place Mall.

The satellite office inside the mall will close at the end of the lease in late summer, according to Craig.

The offices staying open are located on Redstone Arsenal, in Madison, New Hope and Bailey Cove.