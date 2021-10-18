Four children identified as suspects in the Somerville church vandalism

SOMERVILLE, Ala. — Investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office have identified four children as suspects in the vandalism of St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church in Somerville.

The four include an 11-year-old female, a 13-year-old female, and two 14-year-old males.

The children are facing burglary and criminal mischief charges.

Authorities were called to the church on Saturday when the damage was discovered, but they suspect the vandalism occurred the week prior.

Sheriff Ron Puckett is working with the church leadership to assist in getting the church ready to be used again.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said they expect to name more suspects as the investigation continues.