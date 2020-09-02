Four charged in shooting death of Hartselle man

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Over a month after Anthony Larry Sheppard was found shot to death at his home in Hartselle, police have made multiple arrests in the case.

Hartselle police announced Wednesday four people have been arrested and charged in connection to Sheppard’s death. More arrests are expected.

Jaclyn Elaine Skuce was charged with criminal solicitation to commit capital murder. Skuce is being held in the Morgan County Jail without bond. Sheppard’s family told News 19 Skuce is the mother to Sheppard’s child.

Jaclyn Elaine Skuce

Logan McKinley Delp was charged with capital murder. He is currently in the Madison County Jail on unrelated charges.

Logan McKinley Delp. Courtesy: Madison County Jail

Aaron Carter Howard was charged with capital murder. He is being held at the Morgan County Jail without bond.

Aaron Carter Howard

Lajuhn Keith Smart was charged with capital murder. He is currently being held at the Madison County Jail on unrelated charges.

Lajuhn Keith Smart. Courtesy: Madison County Jail

Hartselle police said they received a call on July 24 to conduct a welfare check on Dawson Street for Sheppard after he had not been seen or heard from. Police said they found Sheppard, 41, at his home dead with a gunshot wound.

This is Hartselle’s first homicide since 2006.