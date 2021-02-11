Four arrested in drug raid at Danville home

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — Morgan County authorities said four people were arrested and federal charges pending after a Wednesday drug bust at a Danville home.

Kenneth David Tittle, 45, and Christy Michelle Tittle, 39, were both charged with drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession after authorities from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Decatur Police and the FBI searched a home at the corner of Ironman and Targum roads.

Jamie McGhee Cheatham, 30, and Dennis Dewayne Fite, 35, were also arrested and charged with drug paraphernalia possession, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said authorities found illegal drugs and illegal guns in the home. They also said it’s the third time they’ve visited the home.

The Tittles were being held without bond. Fite was also held without bond because of outstanding warrants for failure to appear. Cheatham’s bond was set at $300.