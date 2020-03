HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Rodney Smith Jr., the founder of Raising Men Lawn Care Services in Huntsville, is continuing his mission to help and make a difference in the community.

Today, March 20th, Smith started ‘Mow & Drop’. His mission is to mow yards for those confined and says he will be dropping off a few items at their door.

His post encourages locals to help out with providing food, homecooked meals, and more for the elderly in the area.

He said you can help him by calling 256-617-4608.