FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) – A Fort Payne Soccer player has been named the Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year.

Cristian Barrientos, a junior forward, received the award Friday, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.

The award distinguishes Barrientos as Alabama’s best high school boys soccer player.

In 2023, Barrientos helped lead Fort Payne to the 6A State Championship. He scored all four of Wildcats goals in a 4-3 win over Montgomery Academy, earning him the State Championship MVP. During his junior season, Barrientos netted 40 and added seven assists.

Barrientos is the first Gatorade Alabama Boys Soccer Player of the Year to be chosen from Fort Payne High School.

In the classroom, Barrientos has maintained a 3.37 GPA.

Barrientos play has earned him respect from coaches across north Alabama, including Hartselle Head Soccer Coach Dan Bennich.

“Cristian has excellent foot skills on the ball, moves well with the ball at his feet and plays very quickly,” Bennich said. “He has excellent field vision and switches the ball very well.”

Now, Barrientos will begin preparations for his senior season as Fort Payne looks to defend their 6A State Championship.