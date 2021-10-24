Fort Payne to host 4th Annual Hustle for Heroes 5K

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — The 4th Annual Hustle for Heroes 5K will return to Fort Payne in early November.

The race begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, November 6.

Presented by the local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and Auxiliary groups, the race will benefit Patriots Memorial Park in Fort Payne.

It begins and ends at the VFW Fairgrounds and goes along Williams Avenue and the Alabama Walking Park.

The pre-registration fee is $25 with race-day registration between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. set at $30. Cash prizes and medals will be awarded to overall male and female winners, as well as first, second, and third places in each age division.

This year, the race has added a fun run for children under 12. It will begin at 9 a.m. with a $5 and an additional $15 if you purchase a race day shirt.

For more information, click here.