Fort Payne school system to host vaccine clinic next week

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — Fort Payne City Schools will host a voluntary vaccination clinic for students, parents, and staff members next week.

The event runs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, August 6 at Fort Payne High School.

The clinic, presented in conjunction with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), will provide an opportunity for students over 12, as well as parents, guardians, and staff members, to receive the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Children under 14 will require a parent or guardian present to receive the vaccine.

Participants must present a legal form of identification, such as a driver’s license, passport, photo ID, or birth certificate, and sign a consent form. Walk-in appointments will be accepted.

Vaccine doses may be limited, and will be made available on a first-come, first-serve basis.