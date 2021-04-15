Fort Payne Police Department interior undergoes feasibility study

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – The City of Fort Payne is looking into how to make the police department a more effective and efficient space for officers.

After more than 80 years, the city hall building on Gault Avenue in downtown Fort Payne is still standing proud.

It has had a little work done on the outside since then, though.

“A couple of years ago we did an outside renovation to the building and made the outside look better and now the inside needs to match the outside,” said Mayor Brian Baine.

It is now houses the police department after the City Council moved into a new space a few years ago.

Baine said it is one of the last city buildings to be updated.

“There have been some renovations done through the years of putting walls up and it’s not really a cohesive plan to get the maximum amount of use of space,” added Baine.

News 19 has been trying to get inside to get video and show the problem areas for over a week but has not been granted access by the police department.

An architect is currently checking out the building and getting input from the new police chief to see what will work best for the department.

“These days, our police face a whole lot. When they leave for the day, they don’t know if they’re coming home or not. We just feel like that’s been one of the last places to be renovated in the city and we feel they deserve a comfortable, better place to come into work to,” Baine said.

The feasibility study which is costing the city around $23,000 is expected to be complete by mid-May.