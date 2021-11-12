Fort Payne man dies in Thursday crash

GADSDEN, Ala. – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) confirmed a 76-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday.

ALEA says Robert Lee Woody of Fort Payne was killed when his 2007 Chevy Trailblazer left the roadway, struck a culvert, and flipped over.

The wreck happened around 2:45 Thursday afternoon on U.S. 11 near South Valley Avenue, about one mile south of Collinsville.

Troopers with ALEA say Woody was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the ALEA continue to investigate.