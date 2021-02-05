Fort Payne man arrested for Dissemination of Obscene Material

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – An online tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the arrest of a Fort Payne man on Friday.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Roderick Ford, 55, of Fort Payne was arrested at a home on Turner Avenue. He has been charged with Dissemination/Display of Obscene Material and Possession of Obscene Material.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the incident, ““Once again this is very sad and shows child predators are even in our quiet communities of DeKalb County. We will continue to fight back and protect our children by working with every agency we can to put these predators behind bars.”

The investigation is ongoing and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said that more arrests are possible.