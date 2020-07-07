Fort Payne COVID-19 survivor urges people to heed safety guidelines

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – After becoming short of breath and being rushed to the hospital on May 26, 2020, Angela Sarcasas was diagnosed with COVID-19.

She spent just under one month fighting for her life with no one to comfort her but the hospital staff.

“I realized that oh my God, I’m all alone and that’s the most horrible feeling that you have no family. Nobody,” Sarcasas told WHNT News 19.

Her family surprised her with a window visit and posters while she was in the Huntsville Hospital Intensive Care Unit (ICU), but the joy was short lived as she realized the risks she says many were taking during the crisis.

“I wish the young people realize that they’re not following the things they should follow and a lot of people are dying for no reason,” Sarcasas said through tears.

Sarcasas spent almost two weeks in ICU before being moved to an intermediate floor of the hospital. She returned home with family to her family on June 18, 2020.

Sarcasas is still on oxygen.

She told WHNT News 19 recovery is a long road ahead but she is grateful to her Lord, her doctor, and her family.

“They say it could be three to six months,” said Sarcasas.

Her message to others is, “Please wash your hands, use masks, be careful. Don’t go in groups.”