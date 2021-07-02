Fort Payne BBQ restaurant offers free meals on Independence Day

FORT PAYNE, Ala.- The Sally’s Smokin’ Butt BBQ team kicked things into high gear Friday by smoking nearly 400 pounds of pork to feed the community for free for Independence Day 2021.

They are putting pulled pork, baked beans, chips, rolls and cookies into family packs.

Employees hope to feed 1,000 people.

The team hosted a similar event for Christmas 2020.

“We had such a good turnout, we realized people don’t just get hungry at Christmas, they get hungry at all times of the year and some people can’t afford it, some people don’t have the time to make the meal so we just wanted to reach out to them again and take care of those people,” said Jennifer Johnson.

Johnson tells News 19 this is the restaurant’s 10th anniversary so they wanted to celebrate that, too, despite high meat prices.

“The prices of meat have gone up right now but we’ve continued to be blessed. It’s gone up for everybody so we just feel like this is our chance to give back and take care of those who are struggling a little more than we are,” Johnson added.

The free barbecue handout is Sunday from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Sally’s Smokin’ Butt BBQ in Fort Payne.