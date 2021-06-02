Fort Payne announces 2021 Boom Days schedule

News

by: Zach Hester

Posted: / Updated:

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Boom Days will return to the streets of downtown Fort Payne on September 17-18.

After being forced to cancel Boom Days last year, the city has announced the event’s main headliners, including Damon Johnson and Aeromyth, an Aerosmith tribute band, on Friday, September 17 and The Bellamy Brothers and Sawyer Brown on Saturday, September 18.

In addition to live music, the heritage celebration will include fun activities for all ages, exhibits, historic tours, shopping, and plenty of restaurants.

For more information, visit boomdays.com.

