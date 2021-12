FORT PAYNE, Ala. – A 911 dispatcher in Fort Payne lost her home in a fire Thursday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from the Fort Payne Police Department, the dispatcher lived there with her daughter. No injuries were reported, but the home is essentially a total loss.

The police department is asking for the community to donate items to help the family.

For a list of items they’re seeking, see the department’s Facebook post below.