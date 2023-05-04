FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WKRN) — A Fort Campbell couple has been indicted on aggravated child neglect charges stemming from an incident that occurred four months ago, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

On Wednesday, May 3, FBI agents arrested Andrew Garasich and Lyndsey Bustamante, both 27, after they were indicted by a federal grand jury earlier in the week, officials said.

According to the DOJ, on Jan. 4, Bustamante allegedly took her baby to the Houston County Community Hospital and told staff that the baby was burned during a bath that was given by Garasich.

The baby was reportedly flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where it was discovered the baby was suffering from a skull fracture, in addition to the second- and third-degree burns.

An indictment said the baby not only underwent multiple medical procedures and surgeries, but the baby was also treated for organ failure and other life-threatening conditions while in the Pediatric ICU unit at Vanderbilt.

The DOJ said the baby is expected to need more medical treatments and services in the coming years.

According to officials, charges are being brought under the Assimilative Crimes Act.

“As there is no federal child abuse statute, charges may be brought under applicable Tennessee statutes for crimes occurring on the Fort Campbell military installation because Fort Campbell is within the territorial jurisdiction of the United States,” the DOJ explained.

If convicted, both Bustamante and Garasich face a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.

The couple is expected to appear before a U.S. Magistrate Judge on Wednesday afternoon.