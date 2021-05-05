Former Winchester police officer charged with rape, sexual battery

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Winchester police officer was arrested Monday after being indicted on multiple counts of rape, sexual assault and more, authorities said.

Tristan Xavier Delacruz, 28, was arrested Monday in Lincoln County, after a Franklin County grand jury returned the indictments. Delacruz is charged with six counts of rape, six counts of sexual battery, two counts of domestic assault, one count of false imprisonment, two counts of aggravated kidnapping and one count of aggravated assault.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the district attorney that serves Franklin County requested an investigation of Delacruz on sexual assault allegations in October 2020, while he was a Winchester police officer.

The bureau did not specify whether any of the alleged incidents occurred while Delacruz was on duty. He is no longer an employee of the department.

Four victims were identified in Delacruz’s indictment. The alleged incidents took place in March, April and September of 2020.

Delacruz was taken from Lincoln County to the Franklin County Jail, where he was booked on $1 million bond.