WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A former Walker County deputy pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter in connection with a 2019 crash that killed a 14-year-old.

The former deputy, Blake Hudson, pleaded guilty to the charge as part of a plea deal on Tuesday.

Hudson was previously indicted on felony manslaughter charges in the August 2019 death of 14-year-old Austin Aaron.

Aaron was riding an ATV on Highway 69 and Old Tuscaloosa Road when he was hit by Hudson, who was in a patrol vehicle. Aaron was taken to Children’s of Alabama, where he died a few days later from his injuries.

According to court documents, Hudson was allegedly driving under the influence and roughly 30 miles over the speed limit without his emergency lights on.

The terms of the plea deal drop the DUI and other traffic violation charges. Hudson will also not have his driver’s license suspended.

As part of the plea deal, Hudson received a suspended eight year sentence with five years of supervised probation.