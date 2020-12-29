Former U.S. Attorney: Plenty of questions remain in Nashville bombing case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The investigation continues into the Christmas morning bombing in downtown Nashville as federal, state and local law enforcement continue to try and piece together what led suspect Anthony Quinn Warner to carry out the bombing.

The details are unusual.

Warner’s RV was the source of a major explosion, but that explosion was preceded by 15 minutes of warning messages that allowed police to evacuate nearby residents.

AT&T described the effects the explosion had on the company’s 2nd Avenue property.

“That facility includes connection points for regional internet services as well as local wireless, internet and video,” AT&T said in a Sunday news release. “In the hours that followed the explosion, our local service remained intact through temporary battery power. Unfortunately, a combination of the explosion and resulting water and fire damage took out a number of backup power generators intended to provide power to the batteries.”

The company said Monday morning its mobile networks were back, it had restored home internet and video services and was working with business customers to restore services.

The attack damaged the company’s systems and left customers in more than 1,100 zip codes with loss of services for a period of time. But the company reports it has patched up the network damage.

Federal investigators are still trying to sort out if Warner was assisted by anyone.

“Usually an explosion in a city, especially one that had a blast radius like the one we saw in Nashville on Christmas is attached to an ideology, some sort of political affiliation,” said Jay Town, former U.S. Attorney, for the Northern District of Alabama.

No ideology has been publicly revealed.

“In order to make sure, the FBI and the ATF, they both have to run this down to its fullest, to make sure that A. Other folks weren’t involved, B. That there wasn’t some sort of extremist group or foreign terrorist organization behind this particular act.”

It’s clearly still a puzzle. One of Warner’s neighbors told the Associated Press Monday that four days before the bombing, Warner said, ‘Nashville and the world would never forget him.’ The neighbor said he didn’t think much of the remark — at the time.

“This is a very strange case because clearly loss of life was not the intent of Anthony Quinn Warner, given by his 15-minute warning, and the countdown clock that ensued,” Town said.

Looking for a motive may be futile, Town said.

“A lot of times, motive, in a case like this, we look for as citizens as sort of a source of comfort,” he said. “Because if there was a political target, this was terrorism or a homegrown violent extremist group, we can sort of say to ourselves, ‘Well, I’m not a part of the group they were targeting. Sometimes motive is not apparent, and sometimes we just have to admit to ourselves, in this world there are things such as evil, there are things such as insanity. And those don’t offer the same comfort, ironically, as the other motives, evil as they are.”

Town said people can help prevent similar attacks by being watchful.

“When we see behavior that is out of the norm and drawn our attention, maybe more than once, we need to call authorities,” he said. “‘If you see something, say something,’ that is a 20-year old adage now, and you need not worry about whether or not it’s any of your business. What we have learned over the course of really the last 40 years, but certainly the last 20, is that it is all of our business, what happened in Nashville, all the way back to 9/11, and everything in between. All of those events are our business.”