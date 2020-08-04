Former U.S. Attorney Jay Town joins Gray Analytics

Jay Town, the former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, has joined Huntsville-based defense contractor, Gray Analytics, as vice president and general counsel.

Town, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, supervised the largest increase in federal prosecutions in the history of the Northern District of Alabama. He announced he was stepping down from the U.S. Attorney’s office in July.

He was one of five U.S. Attorneys to serve on the Department of Justice’s China Initiative Steering Committee. He also served on the Attorney General’s Cyber Committee and, the Servicemembers & Veterans Rights Committee.

Town, a former U.S. Marine Corps Jag officer, said he looks forward to his new role.

“It is with great pride that I’ll continue serving my country through a new role at Gray Analytics … this company has the unique ability to secure American supply chains, ingenuity and intellectual property providing critical protections from vulnerabilities in our nation’s aerospace, defense and other economic sectors.”

Town retired from the Marine Corps after 12 years with the rank of Major. He also worked in the Madison County District Attorney’s office. He is a graduate of Notre Dame and received his law degree from Seton Hall University School of Law.

Town will also serve as a political analyst for WHNT News 19.

