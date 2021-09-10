Former Tennessee officer accused of relationship with underage female

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former Ashland City police officer has been indicted and arrested after investigators said he had an inappropriate relationship with an underage female.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported 34-year-old now-former officer Benjamin Moore was responsible for inappropriate conduct with a juvenile.

Benjamin Moore (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

He is charged with solicitation of a minor, exploitation of a minor by electronic means, official misconduct, and tampering with evidence.

Moore was arrested and booked into the Cheatham County jail. His bond was set at $30,000.