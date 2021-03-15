Former superintendents plead ‘not guilty’ in alleged multi-million dollar virtual academy fraud scheme

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Last month the Limestone County community learned two former top school administrators were among those named in an indictment claiming their involvement in a multi-million dollar virtual academy fraud scheme.

Former Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay and former Limestone County Schools Superintendent Tom Sisk were both named in the indictment along with four others.

According to court documents a trial date has been set for September 13th in Montgomery.

Not guilty. That is the plea offered by Trey Holladay, his wife Deborah, Rick Carter who was the director of innovative programs for the district, as well as Tom Sisk and two of Holladay’s longtime friends, Gregory Corkren and David Tutt who worked for Marengo Academy in Linden.

After a multi-year investigation, federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment against the schoolteachers and administrators in February.

“These defendants organized and participated in a scheme to defraud the Alabama State Department of Education and Alabama taxpayers by diverting funds of public school districts across the black belt, and funneling those funds into school districts in North Alabama, and then skimming a portion of that money into their own pockets,” said US Attorney Louis Franklin.

The 50-page indictment states the multi-million dollar scheme involved fraudulently claiming private school students who actually attended schools in the black belt, were enrolled full time at virtual academies in the Athens and Limestone County school districts.

“To keep this fraud from being brought to light, the defendants went as far as to create fake report cards, transcripts, and even home addresses and report those to the state,” Franklin said during the February press conference.

Holladay faces 88 counts of wire fraud and 34 counts of aggravated identity theft. Carter is charged with 86 wire fraud counts and 34 counts of aggravated identity theft. Sisk faces one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Federal prosecutors said the scheme diverted $5.8 million to Athens City Schools and an attempt was made to send another $1.1 million to Limestone County Schools.

You can read the full indictment here.

News 19 reached out to the attorney representing Trey Holladay. They told us they would not comment on the case at this time.