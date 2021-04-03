Former Space Camp Vice President sues Space and Rocket Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A former employee of the U.S Space and Rocket Center has filed a lawsuit in federal court over claims that the way she was treated while working at the popular tourist attraction violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The lawsuit filed by former VP of Space Camp, Tara Sweeney, claims she has relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

According to the lawsuit, Sweeney told then U.S Space and Rocket Center CEO Deborah Barnhart when she was hired in 2018 that she would need to wear shorts and a polo shirt in the summertime due to heat exacerbating her condition.

But that next summer, Sweeny’s request was denied.

The complaint alleges Sweeney was also retaliated against by being taken off major projects and ultimately fired in August 2019.

News 19 reached out to the U.S Space and Rocket Center for comment. A spokesperson said they cannot comment on ongoing litigation.