FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A former Florence pastor plead guilty to a charge on Monday afternoon.

John Thomas Martin, a former pastor at Lighthouse Baptist Church in Florence, admitted in June 2019 that he had inappropriate relationships with boys younger than 16-years-old.

Officials say that Martin pled guilty to three counts of first degree sex abuse Monday afternoon. He will serve his time consecutively and register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Martin’s sentencing is set for June 24 of this year at the Lauderdale County Courthouse in Florence.