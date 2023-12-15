HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — It’s a dangerous job working as a repo man.

Just two days ago, a North Alabama tow truck driver was shot to death while trying to repossess a vehicle and in the police shooting of Steve Perkins, police reported that the deadly situation started when Perkins pulled a gun on a tow truck driver who was trying to repossess his truck.

Former repo man Steve Andrews says the best time to pick up a vehicle is when the car owner is not home. Sometimes they are and that’s dangerous. He said he’s had guns pulled on him several times and has been shot at. He keeps a 9mm shell casing from one of those times for good luck.

“I pulled up to his car backed up to it and he came out and he shot next to my foot and said ‘thats your posterior if you take that car’ and we were well past taking that car,” Andrews recalls.

Andrews said stopping a repossession on private property is possible. Repo agents cannot use violence threats of violence or force when attempting to take a vehicle.

“When I go to pick up a vehicle,” he said. “I have a repo order and it’s just from the bank that says ‘we authorize him to go on somebody else’s property and take that vehicle’ but it doesn’t give you the authority over the objections of the debtor if you’re on private property,”

But at the end of the day, if you are behind on your car payments, your lender has the legal right to repossess your car. Andrews worked as a repo man for 13 years. He says the job can be dangerous.

“When someone came out and caught me first thing I did was play dumb,” Andrews said. “I mean it worked every time.”

Andrews is now a pastor and calls himself the neighborhood “hope” dealer.