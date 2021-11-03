Former NASA astronaut speaks to students at Huntsville high school

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Students in the Rocket City got the chance to listen to someone who’s actually spent time in a rocket and out of this world.

Former NASA astronaut Winston Scott visited New Century Technology High School on Wednesday and shared his personal experiences of being in space.

He flew two different space shuttle missions and spent nine days on Endeavor in 1996 and 16 days on Columbia in 1997. Scott says at that time, they were preparing to build the International Space Station which is in orbit now.

Scott told News 19 he loves speaking to students and he remembers being young and getting inspired by space.

“We didn’t have speakers like this to come in but our teachers exposed us to Project Mercury and what it was all about,” said Scott. “I remember how excited I was and I want to share that excitement with students today. Hopefully, inspire some of them.”

Scott’s visit was a part of a larger project put on by the Space Foundation called “Space in the Community.”

Thursday night, the entire community is invited to hear from the former astronaut at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. The event is free and will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.