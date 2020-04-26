Former NASA Administrator James Beggs dies at 94

James Beggs, NASA’s sixth administrator

Credits: NASA

NASA’s sixth former administrator, James Beggs, passed away on April 23. He was 94.

Beggs served as NASA administrator from July 1981 to December 1985. He was nominated by President Reagan for the position.

Since leaving NASA in 1986, Beggs worked as a consultant from his offices in Bethesda, Maryland.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine released the following statement regarding James Beggs’ passing:

“NASA sends its condolences to the family of James Beggs. Mr. Beggs led the agency during the earliest days of the Space Shuttle Program and helped us open a whole new era of exploration. We continue to build on his legacy today as we take advantage of our long-term presence in low-Earth orbit to make the advances to travel farther, and seed an entirely new segment of the economy through the innovations of commercial partners.

“Mr. Beggs also served his country in the U.S. Navy and supported NASA’s achievements during the Apollo era during an agency tenure in the late 1960s. His legacy guided the shuttle program toward its three decades of achievements and set the stage for a diverse and flexible astronaut corps from which we continue to benefit. We salute his service and will continue to honor his contributions to our great agency.”