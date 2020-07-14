Former Mythbusters’ host Grant Imahara, dies unexpectedly at 49

Actor Grant Imahara attends the premiere of”Star Trek: Renegades” held at Crest Westwood on Aug. 1, 2015, in Westwood, California. (Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Imahara appeared in more than 200 episodes of the hit series “Mythbusters,” from 2005 through 2014.

(WTVO) — Grant Imahara, most famously known for his prominent role in Discovery Channel’s Mythbusters, has reportedly died. According to Variety, a spokesman from Discovery confirmed his death but no other details were released.

“We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” the Discovery spokesperson said in a statement.

Several of his colleagues to shared their condolences on Twitter.

I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend. — Adam Savage (@donttrythis) July 14, 2020

Imahara was only 49 years old.