Former Morgan County Jail Officer charged in connection with misconduct involving cigarettes

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A former Morgan County Jail corrections officer has been charged in connection with an incident involving tampering with cigarettes and causing medical issues for several inmates.

On October 13, the Sheriff’s Office was informed of an incident where a corrections officer, Jaylend Edward Handley, 26 of Hartselle, allegedly placed an irritant on an inmate’s cigarettes causing respiratory issues.

Other corrections staff that were uninvolved in the incident immediately initiated a medical call and began rendering aid to affected inmates.

The Sheriff’s Office said the inmates were transported to the hospital, treated and released back to the jail as a precaution

The Sheriff’s office terminated Handley while an investigation was begun by the Criminal Investigations Division (CID).

On October, 22 Sheriff’s Office Investigators obtained arrest warrants for Handley. Handley is charged with 4 counts of third-degree assault.

Handley surrendered himself to the Morgan County Jail where he was arrested and booked with a $1,200 bond.

“We will not condone any misconduct by any members of our organization. Our Corrections staff is charged with the care, custody and control of our inmates. We can not accept anything less, said Sheriff Ron Puckett.