Former Marshall County Animal Shelter volunteer alleges document falsification, retaliatory termination

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – One former Marshall County Animal Shelter volunteer told News 19 that she has evidence government documents were falsified.

She also said there is proof dozens of animals were euthanized despite the county claiming to have a “no kill” shelter.

“Chairman Hutcheson and Mr. Kevin Hooks have repeatedly been on public record since 2014 claiming the county is no-kill, when in fact, we have records showing otherwise,” said Natlie Burwick.

She said that based on public records she obtained, Animal Control Officer Kevin Hooks did not provide correct information in 2019 on the Animal Reporting Census Act.

“They claimed on this census for 2019, that 561 animals went through that shelter on Abbott Road and that is not accurate,” said Burwick.

Burwock told News 19 that a large percentage went to Second Chance Shelter and an “alternate location” where many were euthanized and added that only 275 were actually brought into the shelter.

She explained that based on invoices, approximately 62 animals were euthanized in 2019 at Guntersville Animal Hospital and that almost half of those were put down without their mandatory seven-day hold.

“Here’s another invoice signed by Kevin Hooks. These animals were held for three days instead of seven. These were held for four instead of seven. If you want to claim there were 562 animals that went through your shelter on Abbott Road, then you also need to claim all of the deaths,” added Burwick.

County Attorney Clint Maze told News 19 that he is unsure of the veterinary clinic’s hold policies or how vast its adoption network is, but believes it works to hard get healthy animals adopted.

“I have been handed a very small sampling of years worth of invoices and there’s no explanation on those invoices and I have not been provided records to suggest to me that they were an animal that was otherwise healthy and just destroyed for lack of space,” explained Maze.

Maze said the county is not authorized to perform or pay for treatment of animals taken in by animal control.

“We do pay boarding for them for various lengths of time and we do need to maintain that time requirement for watching and observing an animal to see if it’s healthy and then if it can be reunited with its owner, do so, and if it can’t be reunited with its owner, then it be adopted out where it can continue to live,” added Maze.

The euthanasias could have been due to detrimental sickness, viciousness or lack of space.

Either way, the documents are all evidence Burwick brought up to commissioners in November.

She said the commissioner later met in January to further discuss her allegations, but that no disciplinary action was determined appropriate.

“She brought a lot of documents to me, but I don’t know that there were any summaries and I certainly didn’t go through and do any tally marks about 500. A lot of them were as far back as 2018,” explained Maze.

Burwick received a letter from Hooks stating that she was relieved of volunteer duties as volunteer on Jan. 25, 2021

She told News 19 that she thinks it was retaliation.

“An attempt to silence us by terminating us is a tactic to keep their secrets. Terminating volunteers as a means of retaliation for asking questions and speaking out is also a potential civil rights violation,” added Burwick, who said she has reached out to the ACLU of Alabama to discuss potential litigation.

But Maze is not sure she has a case.

“I am not familiar with any volunteers having any sort of constitutional protection and the right to volunteer,” Maze explained.

Moving forward, Burwick wants Hooks and Hutcheson to be removed from leadership duties with the animal shelter.

“He and the commission are not performing job duties. They’re not being transparent to the citizens. They’re not being honest in their reports.I’m not saying I want them terminated but I don’t think they need to be in this department,” Burwick said.

She also wants policies to be updated and more diligent record keeping to happen.

While the county has claimed to be a no kill shelter for years, Maze says that’s more of a goal than a reality.

“To me, the words no and the word kill means that it doesn’t happen ever and I don’t think that’s realistic. It’s where the employees and the volunteers of that organization are putting forth their best effort for when healthy non vicious animals come in that they leave with their family, they don’t leave by way of euthanization,” added Maze.

According to this, to be considered no-kill, a shelter or rescue has to have at least a 90% placement rate for the animals in their care.

The other 10% may be animals euthanized due to severe or untreatable illnesses or behavior issues.

But Burwick told News 19 it is a mindset that is 100% attainable with the right leadership.

Maze said while there is room for improvement in every department, the county is devoted to and has the desire to have a well run animal control and shelter program.

One way it is currently doing so is by planning for expansion of the current shelter and adding electricity and hot running water to it.