Former Madison resident sentenced to 50 years on child porn charges

A former Madison resident was sentenced Wednesday to 50 years in prison on multiple child porn-related charges.

Justin David Beatty was sentenced on six total counts. Upon release from prison, he will be on probation for the rest of his life, according to his federal sentencing report.

Beatty was charged with child pornography production, child enticement and receiving child pornography for the incidents that authorities said happened between March 2013 and August 2014. He was first arrested at a home on Royal Drive in Madison in April 2015, when Madison police said he coerced a child under 16 to send him nude pictures.

Beatty accepted a plea agreement in September 2020.