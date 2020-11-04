Former Lincoln County Health System CEO indicted for theft

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. — The former CEO of Lincoln Health System falsified documents to take $17,000 in moving expenses she didn’t actually incur, officials said Tuesday.

Former CEO Candie Starr was indicted by a Lincoln County grand jury on a charge of theft over $10,000, according to the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury.

Starr was hired in July 2017. Officials said she falsified her employment offer letter to indicate realty costs were included in her relocation allowance. She then submitted false documents in April 2019 claiming a $17,000 real estate commission that never happened and was never paid, they said.

Starr admitted to falsifying the documents when questioned by Lincoln Health System officials. She was fired in August 2019. Officials said she paid back $4,000 a month later and then another $13,000 in October 2019.

Officials said Starr was indicted in June.