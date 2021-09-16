Former Limestone County Sheriff Blakely to serve his sentence in Franklin County Jail

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – New court records show that former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely will serve his three-year sentence in the Franklin County Jail.

The former sheriff was found guilty on theft and ethics charges on August 2.

The choice to have Blakely serve his time in Franklin County was made due to his status as sheriff in Limestone County for 38 years.

Blakely, represented by defense attorney Robert Tuten, is appealing his case and will remain out of jail until all his appeal options are exhausted.

A motion for a new trial was denied by Judge Pamela Baschab, originally filed on August 30.

Huntsville-based attorney Ron Smith, who is not affiliated with this case, explained that the appeals process could take years. He said after attorneys file a notice of appeal court clerks and reporters compile all the documents and transcripts associated with the case. In the Blakely case, this process could take a few months.

It could take more than a year for the state appellate court to make a decision, which both sides can ask to be reconsidered. Blakely would begin to serve his sentence if the state Supreme Court does not rule in his favor.

Following his conviction, Blakely was stripped of his title as Limestone County Sheriff. Joshua McLaughlin was appointed the new Limestone County Sheriff.