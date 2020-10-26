Former Limestone County Community Corrections Officer arrested for ethics violations, sex crimes

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – 61-year-old James Michael Hardaway was arrested for alleged ethics violations and sex crimes in Limestone County.

The former Limestone County Community Corrections officer was arrested on October 23 by Special Agents of the Attorney General’s Office with assistance from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Redstone Arsenal Police Department.

Attorney General Marshall’s Criminal Trials Division presented evidence to a Limestone County grand jury on October 20, resulting in an indictment* returned against Hardaway on October 23.

Hardaway’s charges:

three counts of custodial sexual misconduct by engaging in sexual conduct with three different victims who were in the custody of the Limestone County Community Corrections program while he was an officer of that program; and

three counts of using his position as a public employee of the Limestone County Community Corrections program to solicit or receive sexual services from these three victims.

If convicted, authorities say Hardaway faces a maximum penalty of two to 20 years for the ethics violations, which are class B felonies, and one year and a day to 10 years for custodial sexual misconduct, a class C felony.

Hardaway was taken to the Limestone County Jail.